Following push-back, gov't cancels tax breaks for anti-Israel NGOs

Im Tirzu reported that the Finance Ministry announced a decision to cancel a move whereby tax exemptions would have been provided to "international aid NGOs" operating in the PA.

The decision came following criticism for the move by right-wing organizations including Im Tirzu, LAVI, and the Choosing Life Organization.

Likud MKs Keti Sheetrit and Nir Berkat were among those opposing the exemptions. A number of the NGOs that were slated to receive financial assistance had openly supported terrorist organizations and BDS.