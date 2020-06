14:58 Reported News Briefs Sivan 25, 5780 , 17/06/20 Sivan 25, 5780 , 17/06/20 Worker falls at Gedera construction site; condition moderate A 40-year-old worker fell from a balcony on Yitzchak Rabin Street in Gedera. United Hatzalah medic Chaim Kuperman gave him first aid: "This is a worker who fell off a service porch while working on a construction site. We gave him first aid and then he was treated in a hospital intensive care unit suffering from injuries to his head and upper body." ► ◄ Last Briefs