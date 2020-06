14:53 Reported News Briefs Sivan 25, 5780 , 17/06/20 Sivan 25, 5780 , 17/06/20 Histadrut declares labor dispute with ECI Cellular, Internet, and High Tech Workers Union Chairman Yaki Halutzi announced to ECI Telecom's management that the Histadrut approved declaring a labor dispute in the company, for its intention of laying off dozens of employees. ► ◄ Last Briefs