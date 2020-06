14:52 Reported News Briefs Sivan 25, 5780 , 17/06/20 Sivan 25, 5780 , 17/06/20 11-year-old hit by bus on Saadia Gaon Street in Rosh HaAyin An 11-year-old cyclist was hit by a bus on Saadia Gaon Street in Rosh HaAyin. MDA paramedics evacuated him to Beilinson Hospital in moderate condition, with pelvic injury. ► ◄ Last Briefs