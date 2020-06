14:48 Reported News Briefs Sivan 25, 5780 , 17/06/20 Sivan 25, 5780 , 17/06/20 MK Sharren Haskel: Government without sovereignty no right to exist The Knesset Member today said the government has no right to exist without applying sovereignty. "Is that a reason to go to new elections? Definitely." ► ◄ Last Briefs