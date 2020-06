14:00 Reported News Briefs Sivan 25, 5780 , 17/06/20 Sivan 25, 5780 , 17/06/20 30-year-old man falls from height in Haifa; condition critical A 30-year-old man fell from a height at a residence on Hamelech Yehoash Street in Haifa. MDA paramedics evacuated him to hospital in serious condition, with multiple systemic injuries after falling from a height of about 3 stories. ► ◄ Last Briefs