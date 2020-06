13:58 Reported News Briefs Sivan 25, 5780 , 17/06/20 Sivan 25, 5780 , 17/06/20 Baby brought to Hillel Yaffeh hospital with no vital signs A baby was brought to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center with no vital signs after a home birth. The hospital said the woman, who arrived afterwards, is currently undergoing testing and is likely to be hospitalized. The Health Ministry was informed. ► ◄ Last Briefs