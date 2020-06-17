|
13:56
Reported
News BriefsSivan 25, 5780 , 17/06/20
Social workers protest returns: 'We have no air, we're suffocating!'
Social Workers Association Chairwoman Inbal Hermoni will begin a protest march from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem this Sunday. The march will end on Thursday with a protest in front of the Finance Ministry and the Knesset in Jerusalem.
According to Hermoni: "We're going on a protest march so that we won't have to close social services in Israel next week. We've come to a situation where it's impossible to do our job, we have no air, we're suffocating! We're suffocating because every social worker who's supposed to care for 300 families alone lives in a race where you can't win."
