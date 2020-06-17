|
13:28
Reported
News BriefsSivan 25, 5780 , 17/06/20
Protection-order-holder electronic surveillance approved 1st reading
The Knesset plenum in preliminary reading approved the bill to prevent domestic violence by MK Keren Barak, attached to a similar proposal by MK Yoav Segalovich.
It is proposed to amend the Domestic Violence Prevention Act to give the court the power to order a protective order under electronic supervision. In addition, it is proposed to establish the variables the court must consider when making a decision on electronic supervision.
Last Briefs