12:39 Reported News Briefs Sivan 25, 5780 , 17/06/20 Sivan 25, 5780 , 17/06/20 Suspect in raping 11-year-old in Haifa remand extanded Haifa Magistrate's Court extended for five days the remand of the 21-year-old resident of the city suspected of raping an 11-year-old. ► ◄ Last Briefs