12:05
Reported
News BriefsSivan 25, 5780 , 17/06/20
Military exercise at Ashdod Port, alarms and explosions will be heard
A military exercise will take place this afternoon at Ashdod Port and will take several hours. As part of the exercise, strong movement by security forces will be noticeable and alarms and explosions will be heard in the area.
The IDF emphasizes that the exercise was planned in advance as part of the 2020 training program and is intended to maintain force competence and preparedness.
