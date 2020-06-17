NIS 2.4 bil to establish State guarantee loan for high-risk businesses

The Knesset Finance Committee chaired by MK Moshe Gafni today approved a NIS 2.4 billion state guarantee to provide NIS 4 billion in loans to small and medium businesses, as part of an increased aid to high-risk business that ran into difficulties, as part of the dedicated loan fund set up for the purpose of dealing with the coronavirus crisis.

In addition, the Committee approved NIS 600 million for NIS 4 billion in loans in the normal course of the fund.