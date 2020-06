11:49 Reported News Briefs Sivan 25, 5780 , 17/06/20 Sivan 25, 5780 , 17/06/20 Einav Rogel's killer's request for early release denied The Parole Committee today rejected Gilad Shemen's request for early release, who killed his 19-year-old girlfriend Einav Rogel in 1991 for her desire to separate. ► ◄ Last Briefs