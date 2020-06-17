Health Minister: 'Expanded standards needed immediately'

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein told the Knesset Labor, Welfare and Health Committee: "We need expanded standards immediately. This will also help us deal with coronavirus and in general. Brave steps must be taken on training and increasing the number of trainees, and perhaps changing the criteria for admission to medical studies.

"There are hundreds of people waiting to specialize," noted Minister Edelstein. "Adding standards will allow us to improve both immediately and in setting a multi-year plan, by which every year more doctors will be added. Two principles I adhere to: No compromise on quality of training and shortening of shifts."