11:27 Reported News Briefs Sivan 25, 5780 , 17/06/20 Sivan 25, 5780 , 17/06/20 Poland Jewish community stands with organization that was attacked The Jewish community in Warsaw expressed support for the Polish "Never Again" organization fighting anti-Semitism, after the organization's leaders suffered anti-Semitic attacks.