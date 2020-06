10:39 Reported News Briefs Sivan 25, 5780 , 17/06/20 Sivan 25, 5780 , 17/06/20 Health Minister Edelstein: 'We'll work to shorten intern shifts' Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said during a debate about the internists' protest at the Knesset Labor, Welfare and Health Committee: "We'll work with the specialized interns and organizations to find an appropriate solution on the issue, including shortening hours on shift." ► ◄ Last Briefs