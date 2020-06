10:29 Reported News Briefs Sivan 25, 5780 , 17/06/20 Sivan 25, 5780 , 17/06/20 Holland: Righteous Among Nations who saved 600 Jews in Holocaust dies Betty Goodsmith-Odekerk worked in a kindergarten in Amsterdam during the Holocaust and, thanks to her, 600 Jewish children were saved from the Nazis. ► ◄ Last Briefs