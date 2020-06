10:16 Reported News Briefs Sivan 25, 5780 , 17/06/20 Sivan 25, 5780 , 17/06/20 Baka al Garbiyyeh resident ill with coronavirus dies A Baka al Garbiyyeh resident in her 70s died last night at Rambam Hospital after contracting coronavirus. The woman suffered from a number of background illnesses. ► ◄ Last Briefs