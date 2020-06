10:13 Reported News Briefs Sivan 25, 5780 , 17/06/20 Sivan 25, 5780 , 17/06/20 Poll: Likud 41, Blue and White 10 Read more New poll gives right-wing bloc 65 seats, compared to just 47 for left-wing - Arab bloc. Israelis strongly divided over sovereignty plan. ► ◄ Last Briefs