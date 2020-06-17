Yesha Council to Prime Minister: Don't give in to threats and pressure

The Yesha Council this morning appealed to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and urged him not to surrender to Leftist and Arab pressure.

"Mr. Prime Minister, do not give in to the pressure and threats by the Left and the Arabs; we urge you to make an historic move and now apply full sovereignty to all Judea, Samaria, and Jordan Valley communities as you committed to Israeli citizens in the elections, without freezes and withdrawals and without a Palestinian state that would harm the integrity of our country and the security of Israeli citizens. We submitted to you the 'Settlement Map' that maintains the national and security interests of the State of Israel, enshrines it, and establishes a legacy for generations," it said.