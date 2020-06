08:39 Reported News Briefs Sivan 25, 5780 , 17/06/20 Sivan 25, 5780 , 17/06/20 Germany: €120 million to renovate Auschwitz-Birkenau Last year, the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum, founded in 1947, saw a record number of 2.3 million visitors from all over the world. ► ◄ Last Briefs