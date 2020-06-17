Senior officers to enter isolation after coronavirus patient exposure

Incoming Central Region Commander General Tamir Yedai and other commanders from the central region took part in an event a week ago that was attended by a man who was last night diagnosed with coronavirus.

The IDF said that in light of this, and according to Health Ministry instructions, General Tamir Yedai, Idan commander Brig. Gen. David Zini, commanders of Regular and Reserve Brigades in the division, as well as other officers and soldiers will be in isolation. The Colonel will remain in isolation in his home and continue to maintain a regular schedule, as far as possible. The commanders feel well, without symptoms, and will be checked soon.