United Arab Emirates sources: Netanyahu wants to enjoy all worlds

UAE officials criticized Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, reported Kan News.

UAE officials said in closed talks: "He wants to enjoy all the worlds. It doesn't work that way." UAE officials also say in talks with Western diplomats that, for them, there is no difference between annexing 30% and annexing a settlement bloc and that "the problem is the one-sided method."

