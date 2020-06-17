08:03 Reported News Briefs Sivan 25, 5780 , 17/06/20 Sivan 25, 5780 , 17/06/20 United Arab Emirates sources: Netanyahu wants to enjoy all worlds UAE officials criticized Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, reported Kan News. UAE officials said in closed talks: "He wants to enjoy all the worlds. It doesn't work that way." UAE officials also say in talks with Western diplomats that, for them, there is no difference between annexing 30% and annexing a settlement bloc and that "the problem is the one-sided method." ► ◄ Last Briefs