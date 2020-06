07:59 Reported News Briefs Sivan 25, 5780 , 17/06/20 Sivan 25, 5780 , 17/06/20 Honduran President coronavirus infected Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez announced he had been diagnosed with coronavirus. In a speech broadcast on television, Hernandez said he felt mild symptoms, started treatment, and was now feeling better. He noted that his wife and two of his assistants were also infected and that he would continue to work remotely. ► ◄ Last Briefs