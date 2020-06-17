Report: MKs in Blue and White say they won't support sovereignty

In Blue and White there are some Knesset Members who say they will not support sovereignty over territories in Judea and Samaria, but as part of an overall regional plan, reported Kan News.

The issue of sovereignty arises in contacts that have already been opened between the Likud and Blue and White about the Likud demand to amend the Rotation Law, along with a debate on extending the four-year government term. Likud officials say their party wants to start a rotation between Binyamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz in the fourth year.