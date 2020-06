07:14 Reported News Briefs Sivan 25, 5780 , 17/06/20 Sivan 25, 5780 , 17/06/20 SF JCC lays off 150 employees, slashes budget by more than 40% Read more San Francisco Jewish Community Center loses 98% of revenue during coronavirus pandemic, cuts salaries and lays off 150 employees. ► ◄ Last Briefs