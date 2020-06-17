|
07:13
Reported
News BriefsSivan 25, 5780 , 17/06/20
Police this morning to return to enforcing coronavirus guidelines
Police this morning will return to enforcing coronavirus guidelines, including wearing face masks, isolation for those required to do so, as well as the ban on gathering in public areas.
Last night, the Knesset plenum approved the bill to amend and uphold the emergency regulations in second and third reading for 45 days. 10 Knesset members voted in favor, none opposed or abstained.
Last Briefs