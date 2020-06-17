Report: Netanyahu considering splitting sovereignty into two stages

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is considering splitting the sovereignty process into two stages, with the first stage being implemented in communities located deep within the region, the Israel Hayom newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing talks held by Netanyahu with several parties in recent days.

According to this outline, the first stage will see Israeli sovereignty applied to a series of communities outside the large settlement blocs. The area will be ten percent of the territory of Judea and Samaria, and not 30 percent, as the Trump plan allows.

After this stage, Israel will once again turn to the Palestinian Authority and call on it to come to the negotiating table. If the Palestinians persist in their refusal, Israel will exhaust the remaining 20 percent in the second phase.