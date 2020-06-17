Jewish leaders call on Jordan to extradite wanted terrorist

The leaders of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations on Tuesday called on Jordan to extradite wanted terrorist Ahlam Tamimi to the US.

"Ahead of King Abdullah’s Congressional testimony tomorrow, we respectfully renew our call for the Kingdom of Jordan to extradite Ahlam Tamimi, the terrorist behind the 2001 Sbarro bombing in Jerusalem that murdered 15 innocent people, including two American citizens,” said Arthur Stark, Chairman, William Daroff, CEO, and Malcolm Hoenlein, Vice Chair of the Conference of Presidents.