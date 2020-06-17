|
05:31
Reported
News BriefsSivan 25, 5780 , 17/06/20
Abbas' adviser: Annexation will lead to intifada
The Palestinian Authority (PA) continued on Tuesday to send threats and warnings meant to deter Israel from implementing sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.
PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas’ adviser, Nabil Shaath, warned in an interview with a PA-based news website that "if Israel insists on annexation, we will no longer abide by the rules in the confrontation against them and an intifada will occur."
Last Briefs