04:37
Reported
Sivan 25, 5780 , 17/06/20
Jordanian King: Sovereignty will threaten stability
Jordan’s King Abdullah warned on Tuesday that Israel’s planned move to apply sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria next month would threaten stability in the Middle East, Reuters reported.
Speaking in a video conference with US congressional leaders and committees, the Jordanian King “warned that any unilateral Israeli measure to annex lands in the West Bank is unacceptable and undermines the prospects of achieving peace and stability in the region,” a royal palace statement said.
