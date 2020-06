01:41 Reported News Briefs Sivan 25, 5780 , 17/06/20 Sivan 25, 5780 , 17/06/20 Student at Kfar Saba school diagnosed with coronavirus Classes at the Bar Lev Middle School in Kfar Saba were canceled until further notice on Tuesday after one of the students in the school was diagnosed with coronavirus, Channel 12 News reported. ► ◄ Last Briefs