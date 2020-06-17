|
01:22
Reported
Sivan 25, 5780 , 17/06/20
Johnson: Israeli sovereignty would be against international law
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that an Israeli move to apply sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria "would amount to breach of international law."
Johnson, who was quoted by Haaretz, stressed that his government strongly objects to the sovereignty move and will work to make the case for a two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
