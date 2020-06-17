MK Touma-Sliman: For the Israeli government, Arab blood is worth less

MK Aida Touma-Sliman (Joint List) on Tuesday attacked the government's inaction against the murders in the Arab sector.

"Two 20-year-olds were murdered today, in Jaffa and in Kafr Yasif, and another young boy was shot in the head. The blood of our young people is flowing through the streets and the state is not taking any action,” she tweeted.

"The police and all the social services around them are not doing their job properly. It is already clear that as far as the Israeli government is concerned, Arab blood is worth less,” added Touma-Sliman.