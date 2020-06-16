British Prime MInister Johnson objects to Israeli sovereignty plans

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made it clear Tuesday that his government opposes a plan to apply Israeli sovereignty in parts of Judea and Samaria. According to a report in Haaretz, Johnson said in the British Parliament that the program "would violate international law" and that his country "strongly opposes it."

Johnson said this in response to a question from Conservative MP Crispin Blunt, who called for sanctions against Israel. Johnson emphasized, "We deeply believe in the two-state solution and that continues to be our policy."

At the same time, there are voices in the British Jewish community calling on the British government to reject Tzipi Hotevely's expected appointment as Israeli ambassador to England in light of her support for the application of sovereignty.

550 British Jews signed a petition stating, among other things, that Hotevely's values ​​and politics have no place in Britain.