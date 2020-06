22:51 Reported News Briefs Sivan 24, 5780 , 16/06/20 Sivan 24, 5780 , 16/06/20 Greek NSA: If Greece capitulates, Turkey to threaten Israel more than Iran Read more Greek National Security Advisor Alexandros Diakopoulos discusses Turkey's opposition to Israeli-Greek-Cypriot pipeline. ► ◄ Last Briefs