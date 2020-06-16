Israel-Greece pipelines: 'Gas, electricity, tourism'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sarah Netanyahu, are hosting a dinner tonight (Tuesday) for Greek Prime Minister Kiriakos Mitsotakis, his wife Marva and their son Constantine at the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem.

"We had excellent discussions today and I would say that we are promoting three pipelines: first, the gas pipeline; second, the electricity pipeline - it connects Israel, Cyprus and Greece; and third, the tourism pipeline," Netanyahu noted.

"We hope we can reopen flights between our two countries. We have set our deadline for August 1st. It depends on the corona. Currently the number of cases is rising. We hope to control it and bring the number down again. We very much want to see Israelis flying to Greece and Greeks flying to Israel," Netanyahu added.