Sara Netanyahu meets with Greek prime minister's wife

Prime Minister Netanyahu's wife Sara met with the Greek Prime Minister's wife Marva Mitsotakis in Jerusalem on Tuesday.

The leaders' wives' meeting was held at the same time as their husbands' meeting. The two also met in Athens in January of this year. The wives toured the Jerusalem Walls and visited the Tower of David.

At their meeting, the two noted the close relationship between Israel and Greece, marking the 30th anniversary of full diplomatic relations between the two countries. The wives discussed Israel and Greece being among the leading countries in dealing with the coronavirus as well as the implications of the virus in all areas of life.