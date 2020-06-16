ME expert: 'Sovereignty will not cause mass protest and chaos'

Yossi Kupperwasser is a former IDF brigadier general and a senior security and intelligence expert with the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs. At a recent meeting of the Jerusalem Press Club, Kupperwasser stated the following:

“The Arab world, including Jordan, will make some noise, but they will not do much beyond that because they will not risk their relationship with Israel or this U.S. administration. They also know that Israel is not going anywhere. Sovereignty will not cause mass protest and chaos.

“The U.S. peace plan offers an opportunity to move forward. There is no peace process, and the reason is the Palestinians themselves. The Palestinian narrative rejects the idea that the Jewish people have any historical rights to this land.

"Israel is not doing anything that will harm the prospects for peace. Rather, Israel is doing something that will give peace a chance. The version of peace to which presidential candidate Joe Biden has committed has proven to be totally futile, and has resulted in nothing but intifadas and terror."