20:59 Reported News Briefs Sivan 24, 5780 , 16/06/20
627 corona cases among students and teachers, 168 schools closed
Since Israel reopened its schools, 627 coronavirus cases have been reported out of 2.3 million students and 200,00 teaching staff and 168 educational institutions out of 5,200 schools and 20,000 kindergartens have been closed. 21,807 teaching staff and students are now under preventative isolation at home.