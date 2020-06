20:51 Reported News Briefs Sivan 24, 5780 , 16/06/20 Sivan 24, 5780 , 16/06/20 New legislation would split attorney general and legal advisory roles New legislation being authored by deputy Knesset speaker Sharren Haskel (Likud) would split the roles of attorney general and legal advisor to the government among two appointees. Currently, these two functions are carried out by the same individual who is appointed by the prime minister. ► ◄ Last Briefs