19:56
Reported
News BriefsSivan 24, 5780 , 16/06/20
Bus driver fired after trying to convert passengers to Christianity
A bus driver who tried to convert his passengers to Christianity has been fired thanks to Yad L'Achim, an organization that focuses on counter-missionary acitivity. The driver had been called in by his supervisors and told to stop the acitivity but soon he was at it again.
Among those who he had tried to convert were minors. Such activity in Israel is punishable by a prison sentence.
