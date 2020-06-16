|
Sivan 24, 5780 , 16/06/20
Ultra-orthodox break locks on neighborhood park 25 times
A park in an ultra-orthodox neighborhood in Brooklyn has been locked twenty-five times. Each time the locks are broken so residents can use the park.
Middleton park is still off limits to residents in keeping with Covid-19 social distancing restrictions even though mass protests where social distancing was not kept did not provoke any attempts at enforcement by the authorities.
The police intend to solder shut the gates of the park.
