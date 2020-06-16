Yossi Dagan attacks Netanyahu: 'It's a second disengagement'

Head of Samaria Regional Council Yossi Dagan has labeled Netanyahu's map of the new status of Samarian communities "a second disengagement." (The first disengagement was Israel's dismantling of all settlements in the Gaza Strip and relinquishing that territory to Hamas.)

"We have to tell the truth," Dagan said. "If Netanyahu draws a map out and excludes Elon Moreh - he actually gives up nineteen isolated communities. It looks like a second disengagement," Dagan argued.

Included among those communities would be Itamar, Yitzhar, Har Beracha, Mevo Dotan, and Hermesh.