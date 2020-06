18:44 Reported News Briefs Sivan 24, 5780 , 16/06/20 Sivan 24, 5780 , 16/06/20 Greece fights cyber attacks: Greek PM Mitsotakis meets JVP Chair to explore cyber cooperation Read more Meeting comes after many cyber-attacks on Greek sites and companies and global rise in cyber-crime during COVID-19 pandemic. ► ◄ Last Briefs