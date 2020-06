18:38 Reported News Briefs Sivan 24, 5780 , 16/06/20 Sivan 24, 5780 , 16/06/20 Apple will pay tens of millions to acquire Israeli TV series 'Tehran' Apple will pay tens of millions of dollars to acquire the rights to the Israeli TV series 'Tehran.' It is the largest sum ever paid for acquiring an Israeli series. The series tells the story of a young female Israeli Mosad agent who secretly infiltrates Iran for the purpose of orchestrating an attack on that nation's nuclear armament facilities. ► ◄ Last Briefs