'Everything I did, I did for you: the time of redemption has come'

On the tenth anniversary of the death of his father Rav Mordechai Eliyahu who also served as the Sephardic Chief Rabbi of Israel, his son Rav Shmuel Eliyahu stated the following concerning his father in an interview with Arutz Sheva:

"He was always searching for the positive in everything that happened. I remember him sitting with Rav Druckman and studying together the Midrash that says when there is a war in the world and Israel is panicking and wondering what shall we do, God says: 'My son, everything I did, I did for you, the time for your redemption has come.' I heard him say that about the Iran-Iraq War and I 'm sure that's what he would be saying about everything going on with the corona right now."