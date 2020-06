17:58 Reported News Briefs Sivan 24, 5780 , 16/06/20 Sivan 24, 5780 , 16/06/20 5.2 earthquake southwest of Eilat An earthquake of 5.2 magnitude on the Richter scale has just occurred in the Red Sea, 200 miles southwest of Eilat, a resort city located on the southern tip of Israel. ► ◄ Last Briefs