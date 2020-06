17:22 Reported News Briefs Sivan 24, 5780 , 16/06/20 Sivan 24, 5780 , 16/06/20 Coalition chairman: We will never accept a Palestinian state Read more MK Miki Zohar says 'Deal of the Century' can serve as a basis for negotiations, does not require Israel to accept Palestinian state. ► ◄ Last Briefs