MK MIki Zohar: 'We will never recognize a Palestinian state'

Likud Knesset member and coalition chairman Miki Zohar declared that "we will never recognize a Palestinian state" following a meeting of the Likud Knesset faction.

"The Prime Minister has unequivocally announced that neither the Knesset nor the government will recognize the principle of establishing a Palestinian state," Zohar said.

"The deal of the century will not be accepted by the Knesset as it is written. It can be a basis for negotiations but does not require us to establish a Palestinian state here," Zohar explained.

"I believe that there is a majority in the Knesset that favors application of sovereignty to all communities in Judea and Samaria and to all outposts without any Jew being evacuated from his home, while maintaining the optimum conditions and access roads for all residents in these areas. This is a historic plan and a one-time opportunity to apply sovereignty to all areas of the Land of Israel," Zohar concluded.